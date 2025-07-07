Outgoing GOP Rep. Don Bacon expresses interest in presidency, governorship

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., will not seek re-election next year, he is leaving the door open to the prospect of further public service, expressing interest in potentially serving as governor, or even president.

“I got asked the other day, ‘You say you’re interested in being an executive — is that governor or president?’ I go, ‘Yes,’” Bacon told NBC News. “If there’s an opportunity and I can make a difference, a unique difference, I would like to keep serving. I just don’t want to do two-year elections.”

Bacon noted he will not challenge current Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, who entered office in 2023, according to the outlet.

He also indicated that serving as Secretary of Defense would be an option, “if God opens up that door,” though he is not sure a GOP president would tap him for that post.

KEY HOUSE GOP MODERATE DON BACON WON’T SEEK RE-ELECTION

Fox News Digital reached out to Bacon’s office on Monday, and in a statement provided, the congressman said, “I’d love to continue to serve this great country, but not in Congress after this term is over.”

OMAHA CITY COUNCILMAN MOUNTS BID TO SUCCEED OUTGOING HOUSE REPUBLICAN REP. DON BACON

Bacon, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2017, plans to serve out the remainder of his current term.

“This job requires a 14-hour day during the week, Saturdays, parades and a variety of things, and Sunday sometimes. And do I want to do this for two more years? I just didn’t have the hunger to want to work at that intensity level,” the congressman said, according to NBC News. “And my wife has wanted me to come home. I’m gone to D.C. four days a week, and I have a chance to be home now seven days a week, and I have eight grandkids within 10 minutes of my house.”

PRO-UKRAINE GOP REP. BACON DECLARES ‘REAL REPUBLICANS KNOW THAT PUTIN’S RUSSIA HATES THE WEST AND FREEDOM’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Replying to a post on X in which someone declared they would not vote for him to serve as president, the congressman wrote, “329,000,000,000 more to go!”