Orlando company president tells employees there could be layoffs if Biden beats Trump

The head of a company in Florida sent letters to his employees inside their pay stub envelopes last week, warning of permanent layoffs if Joe Biden were to prevail over President Trump in the upcoming November election.

Employees from the Orlando-based Daniels Manufacturing, which makes tools and electronics for aerospace and military clients, were interviewed about the contents of the letter by WESH 2 News, with a total of 170 people commenting on the development.

“If Trump and the Republicans win [the election], DMC will hopefully be able to continue operating, more or less as it has been operating lately,” the letter from owner George Daniels read. “However, if Biden and the Democrats win, DMC could be forced to begin permanent layoffs beginning in late 2020 and/or early 2021.”

Employee Stan Smith, who said he was so offended by the letter that he’s decided to quit, told WESH 2 News, “Everybody has a choice to make their own decision.”

Some respondents said they’d be casting their ballots for Trump, while others said they were disturbed by their boss’s move.

There is a Trump banner reportedly displayed on a flag pole outside the company building.

Daniels declined an on-camera interview but did provide WESH 2 News with a statement, in response to the story.

“I have been doing this for years. I have an obligation to let workers know what could happen, based on the outcome of an election,” he said. “They certainly should vote for the candidate they want.”