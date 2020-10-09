Organizers scrap next presidential debate after Trump said he wouldn't agree to virtual format
The Commission on Presidential Debates has canceled the debate planned for next Tuesday, after one day earlier announcing the debate would be virtual, sources tell the Wall Street Journal.
The commission face-off planned between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden to a virtual setting after last Friday the president announced he’d contracted coronavirus.
Trump promptly announced he wouldn’t participate in the virtual format, calling it a “waste of time.”