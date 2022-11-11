Oregon election results: Democrat Tina Kotek holds off Republican Christine Drazan in gubernatorial race

Democratic Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek held off Republican Christine Drazan in a surprisingly close race in a deep blue state.

The race gained national attention in recent months with polling consistently showing Drazan and Kotek neck-and-neck as they battled over gender and sexuality topics being taught in schools, campaign financing, crime and Oregon’s economy.

The Fox News Power Rankings listed the race as a tossup.

The results were heavily influence by independent candidate and former Democrat Betsy Johnson, who grabbed more than 8% of the vote and appeared to take a sizable chunk of support from Kotek.

Drazan received support from a number of prominent Republicans across the country, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who pulled off a surprising victory in his trending-blue state last year, and took a trip to Oregon to campaign on behalf of Drazan.

Nike co-founder Phil Knight also waded into the race, donating $1 million to Drazan’s campaign in October after initially supporting Johnson by donating millions to her campaign.

