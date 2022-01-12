Only a third of Americans give Biden a thumbs-up in new national poll

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden‘s plummeting standing with Americans remains firmly in negative territory as the new year gets underway.

The president’s approval rating stands at just 33% and disapproval at 53% among Americans in a Quinnipiac University national poll conducted Jan. 7-10 and released Wednesday. Biden’s approval is down three points from Quinnipiac’s previous survey, which was conducted in November, with disapproval remaining unchanged.

NEW YEAR BUT SAME POLING WOES FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN

An average of all the most recent national polls to measure the president’s standing conducted by the polling website FiveThirtyEightt puts Biden at 42% approval and 52% disapproval.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, the president is deeply underwater on his handling of three top issues – the economy (34%), foreign policy (35%) and the coronavirus pandemic (39%).

Biden’s approval rating hovered in the low- to mid-50s during his first six months in the White House. But the president’s numbers started sagging in August in the wake of Biden’s much-criticized handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan and following a surge in COVID-19 cases this summer among mainly unvaccinated people.

INFLATION IN DECEMBER SURGED TO ITS HIGHEST LEVEL IN 40 YEARS

The plunge in the president’s approval was also fueled by the surge since the summer in consumer prices and, to a lesser degree, the surge this year of migrants trying to cross into the U.S. along the southern border with Mexico.

As the president marks his first year in the White House, half of those surveyed in the Quinnipiac poll said Biden is doing about what they expected, with 39% saying he’s doing worse than expected and 7% saying he’s doing a better job than expected. Forty-nine percent said the president is doing more to divide the country, with 42% saying he is doing more to unite Americans.

“A rocky start for President Biden gets him low grades on his year one report card,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy noted.

The presidential approval rating has also long been a much-watched indicator ahead of the midterm elections, and Biden’s flagging numbers could spell major trouble for the Democrats as they try to hold on to their razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate in the 2022 elections.

The poll indicates Americans are split on which party they want to see win control in November’s midterms. Forty-three percent said they want the Republicans to win the majority in the House, with 42% saying they want the Democrats to retain their control.

Forty-five percent said they want the GOP to win back the Senate, with 41% saying they’d like the Democrats to keep their majority.

Looking ahead to the next race for the White House, by a 59%-33% margin, those questioned said they wouldn’t like to see former President Donald Trump run again.

Trump remains very popular with Republican voters as he continues to play a kingmaker’s role in the GOP and repeatedly flirts with making another presidential bid in 2024.

According to the poll, 69% of Republicans want to see Trump run again. But that’s down from 78% who said the same thing in Quinnipiac’s October survey.

In some chilling findings, more than two-thirds of those polled said they think political instability within the country is a bigger threat to the U.S., compared to 19% who said the larger danger comes from adversaries of the U.S. And by a 58%-37% margin, Americans said the nation’s democracy is in danger of collapse.

The Quinnipiac University poll questioned 1,313 adults nationwide with an overall sampling error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.