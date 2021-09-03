One hundred Afghan evacuees flagged for possible terror ties: report

An estimated 100 Afghan refugees from Afghanistan to the United States have been flagged for potential ties to terrorist organizations, including the Taliban, according to a new report.

Of more than 30,000 evacuees from Afghanistan to the U.S., about 10,000 needed additional screening as of Friday,” NBC News reported, citing two sources familiar with evacuation efforts. “And of those about 100 were flagged for possible ties to the Taliban or terror groups.”

The report stated that two of the flagged Afghans “raised enough concern for additional review” and are being sent to Kosovo for further review amid security concerns.

“A lot of people were moved very quickly and the intelligence community has been working hard to evaluate whether any of them pose a threat,” said a senior federal law enforcement official, according to the report. “Some of the vetting occurs while they are overseas, and some of it occurs here … We are not going to allow people to intentionally be released into the community if they have unresolved derogatory information.”

Other Afghans who fled to America and who raise security concerns will also be sent to Kosovo, according to the sources, who said evaluations are currently underway in the Washington, D.C. area after some evacuees were found to have been previously deported from the U.S. for past criminal offenses.

“The Department of Homeland Security is now deciding what to do with the individuals,” the report read.

During a briefing on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters that anyone who traveled to America from Afghanistan during the evacuation process will “undergo a rigorous vet,” yet he refused to provide details on what will be done with those who fail the vetting process.

“Before anyone who is evacuated from Afghanistan comes to this country, they undergo a rigorous vet,” Price told reporters. “Unless and until they complete that vet they will not be in a position to come to the U.S.”

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it will honor its commitment to Afghans who worked with U.S. or coalition forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan by admitting them to the U.S.

Price said the visa vetting should be a quick process because the administration has “surged” resources to address the tens of thousands seeking entry into the United States.

“I think the fact that we will have evacuated tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans — the vast majority of the 124,000 individuals will fall into this category — I think speaks to our ability to keep our commitment to the individuals who have worked with us,” Price said. “That commitment didn’t end on Aug. 31, it didn’t end yesterday, it will continue into the future.

