Omar shares death threat on Twitter before House vote, blames GOP for ‘continued targeting of women of color

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., posted a recording profanity-laced threatening message – allegedly targeting her – on Twitter Wednesday night, accusing Republicans of being responsible for the hate.

Omar tweeted the message less than 24 hours before the House of Representatives will determine whether she will remain on the House Foreign Affairs Committee following Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s push for her removal.

“You f—— c—-, I’ll put a bullet in your f——- head, and get the f— out of my country,” the recording began, then continued into more profanity and insults, ending with, “I’ll f—— kill you!”

Omar claimed that this was just one example of the threats her office received this week, claiming that they “increase whenever Republicans put a target on my back.”

HOUSE LAWMAKERS PREPARE TO REMOVE ILHAN OMAR FROM FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

“They can continue to target me, but they will never stop me from fighting for a more just world,” she added.

The Minnesota Democrat then accused the GOP effort to keep her off the committee of being an example of sexism and racism, rather than having to do with her own controversial statements.

“Btw as horrific as this is to listen to, I share it because the Republican Party (and the public) need to know that there is a very real human cost to their continued targeting of women of color, not just to me but to those who share my identities.”

The effort to oust Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee comes at the same time that McCarthy announced that he would remove Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. – both White men — from the House Intelligence Committee.

OMAR LASHES OUT AT MCCARTHY FOR ‘PERSONALLY WHIPPING VOTES’ AGAINST HER: ‘PATHETIC’

The push to remove Omar is in response to incendiary remarks against Israel she has made over the years. In 2012, she tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” In 2019, she wrote, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” in reference to why lawmakers supported Israel.

In 2021, she likened actions committed by the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar wrote. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

Omar addressed the 2012 and 2019 comments in an interview with CNN on Sunday. She claimed that when she posted those statements she was unaware that they could be construed as antisemitic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I certainly did not or was not aware that the word ‘hypnotized’ was a trope. I wasn’t aware of the fact that there are tropes about Jews and money. That has been very enlightening part of this journey. To insinuate that I knowingly said these things when people have read into my comments to make it sound as if I have something against the Jewish community is so wrong,” Omar said.

A majority of the House is needed to remove Omar from the committee. It was unclear whether McCarthy had the votes, as Democrats appeared united behind her and Republican Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., had said they would not support removal. Spartz later said she would vote for the resolution, and according to Axios Buck has done the same, leaving McCarthy confident.

Fox News’s