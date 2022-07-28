Omar, Bowman, far-left activists call for Clarence Thomas to be impeached

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., joined far-left activists Thursday in calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The Democrats joined the groups MoveOn and We Demand Justice in front of the Supreme Court to deliver a petition to impeach Thomas that has racked up over 1.2 million signatures.

“Let me be clear, Clarence Thomas is a corrupt jurist and should have no place on our highest court,” Omar said in a speech at the event. “Clarence Thomas for the past three decades worked in tandem with his wife from the bench, to decide cases that were in lockstep with his wife’s political pursuits.

“There is no way Clarence Thomas can be seen as a neutral jurist and should not decide cases while his wife actively worked to overturn the election,” she continued. “Our failure to hold him accountable will further delegitimize the court and will embolden other justices to act in lockstep with his actions. Clarence Thomas is too compromised to sit on the court, and that’s why I was the first member of Congress to call for his impeachment.”

Omar also called for packing the Supreme Court with more justices, saying, “We cannot wait for this extremist, radical religious right court to strip our rights away one by one.”

Thomas’ wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, was asked to speak with the Jan. 6 committee following disclosures of her communications with former President Donald Trump’s team leading up to and on the day of the riot at the U.S. Capitol that happened while Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

In June, Ginni Thomas reportedly told The Daily Caller that she couldn’t wait to speak with the committee and was eager to “clear up misconceptions” regarding her communications with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump lawyer John Eastman.

But a lawyer for Thomas later asked the committee for more information on why her testimony was necessary, arguing that it would serve as further “baseless harassment she has been subjected to since January 6.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., responded Sunday by suggesting the committee would subpoena Thomas if she does not agree to testify willingly.

