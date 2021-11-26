NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., accused Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., of fabricating an “anti-Muslim” story she was filmed telling her supporters during a campaign event in Colorado.

“Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up,” Omar tweeted Thanksgiving evening. “Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout.”

“Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized,” the congresswoman added. “Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.”

Boebert was filmed telling supporters that she recently had a run-in with Omar in a Capitol building elevator. She said as she was getting in the elevator with a staffer when she saw a Capitol police officer running toward them “with fret all over his face” in an effort to stop the elevator door from closing.

“I look to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,'” Boebert said, sparking cheers. “I looked over and I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’

“Don’t worry, it’s just her staffers on Twitter that talk for her. She’s not tough in person,” she added.

Boebert’s comments were widely condemned, and some critics have called for her to be removed from her committee assignments. The offices of Boebert and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

“These pathetic racist lies will not only endanger the life of @IlhanMN, but will increase hate crimes towards Muslims,” tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. “The continued silence & inaction towards this hate-filled colleague and others is enabling violence. It must stop.”

“Shameful, deeply offensive & dangerous,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D- Mass., tweeted. “Yet another blatant display of Islamophobia targeting @IlhanMN. These comments are personally hurtful, legitimately endanger her & the broader Muslim community. Rhetoric like this must be denounced & anyone spewing it held to account.”

“Capitol Hill is a toxic work environment for Muslim members and staff when bigots routinely spew racist, Islamophobic vitriol unchecked and with no consequence,” Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., tweeted. “Congresswoman @IlhanMN, we love you, and we pray for your well-being and protection from this despicable abuse.”

Omar’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.