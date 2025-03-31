Oliver Stone to testify at JFK files House hearing

Filmmaker Oliver Stone will be one of the witnesses at a Tuesday congressional hearing regarding the recent release of materials pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The long-concealed materials on the assassination of the American president were released after President Donald Trump issued an executive order that also called for a plan to release records on the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Stone, who was behind the 1991 film “JFK,” said in a statement given to the Hollywood Reporter in January that Trump deserved “praise” for the order regarding release of the JFK assassination files.

“Those files should have been released in October of 2017. President Trump deserves further credit for going beyond that, and ordering the release of still classified files on the Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy assassinations,” Stone said in the statement, according to the outlet.

“No one expects there to be a smoking gun ‘he did it’ document in those files. But from what previous writers understand, there will be information that will contribute to a more informed mosaic of what happened in those cases,” Stone noted.

Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

“After conducting some 25,000 interviews and running down tens of thousands of investigative leads, the FBI found that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone,” the federal law enforcement agency notes on its website.

But Oswald was killed shortly after the Kennedy assassination.

“By investigating the newly released JFK files, consulting experts, and tracking down surviving staff of various investigative committees, our task force will get to the bottom of this mystery and share our findings with the American people,” said Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., chair of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, in a press release. “Our hearing is the first step and we look forward to hearing from our witnesses.”