Oklahoma state senator: Attacks on law enforcement should be classified as hate crimes

Oklahoma Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, will file legislation later in the fall that will classify any targeted assault or threat to a law enforcement officer, first responder, national guardsman or military service member as a hate crime.

Currently, malicious crimes with the intent to incite or produce violence directed against a person based on race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability are prohibited.

“After the events this weekend in California – and the terrible attack on our police officers in Tulsa earlier this summer – it’s more important than ever to protect our law enforcement officers and the individuals putting their lives on the line to protect our safety,” Murdock said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“With the hatred and unrest in this country, we must classify these careers as a protected class. Attacks against our peace officers are absolutely a hate crime because they are targeted based on their profession.”

Nov. 15 is when measures for the 2021 legislative session can begin to be filed. Jan. 21 is the bill introduction deadline.

Click for more from Fox 25.