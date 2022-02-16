FOX Politics 

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman endorses Jane Timken in Republican primary to replace him

Retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Wednesday endorsed Jane Timken in the crowded GOP primary to replace him, the second major endorsement for Timken in as many days.

Former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timken speaks at President Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally on July 25, 2017, in Youngstown, Ohio.
(Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate to advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families. Jane is smart and hard working, and understands the needs of Ohioans,” Portman, R-Ohio, said. “She has a record of success, including working tirelessly for years to support Republicans at every level.”

Portman’s endorsement comes the day after Kellyanne Conway, the longtime counselor to former President Donald Trump, endorsed Timken.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, questions Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas during his confirmation hearing in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Jan. 19, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
(Bill Clark/Pool via AP)

Portman is the second retiring Republican senator to make an endorsement in the primary to replace him. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., endorsed his former chief of staff Katie Brittin that state’s GOP primary.

But Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., have remained neutral on the contests to fill their seats.