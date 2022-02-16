Ohio Sen. Rob Portman endorses Jane Timken in Republican primary to replace him

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman Wednesday endorsed Jane Timken in the crowded GOP primary to replace him, the second major endorsement for Timken in as many days.

LONGTIME TRUMP ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY BACKS JANE TIMKEN IN OHIO SENATE GOP PRIMARY

“I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate to advance conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families. Jane is smart and hard working, and understands the needs of Ohioans,” Portman, R-Ohio, said. “She has a record of success, including working tirelessly for years to support Republicans at every level.”

Portman’s endorsement comes the day after Kellyanne Conway, the longtime counselor to former President Donald Trump, endorsed Timken.

Portman is the second retiring Republican senator to make an endorsement in the primary to replace him. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., endorsed his former chief of staff Katie Brittin that state’s GOP primary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., have remained neutral on the contests to fill their seats.