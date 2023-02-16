Ohio residents erupt at town hall: ‘Where’s Pete Buttigieg?’

Voicing their concerns at a town hall on Wednesday night, Ohio residents impacted by this month’s toxic train derailment asked where Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was.

“Where’s Pete Buttigieg? Where’s he at?” one man asked Mayor Trent Conaway.

“I don’t know. Your guess is as good as me,” the mayor replied.

He told attendees that Tuesday was the first time he had “heard anything from the White House.”

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: OFFICIALS INSIST EAST PALESTINE IS SAFE BUT RESIDENTS AREN’T BUYING IT

In a Wednesday letter to Buttigieg, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance wrote to request information from his department regarding oversight of the freight train system and other concerns. The senators gave the secretary 30 days to respond.

Buttigieg had tweeted on Tuesday that the department was “constrained by law on some areas of rail regulation (like the braking rule withdrawn by the Trump administration in 2018 because of a law passed by Congress in 2015), but we are using the powers we do have to keep people safe.”

On Wednesday night, responding to tweets from GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Sen. Ilhan Omar, Buttigieg said he was “glad to see newfound bipartisan agreement” over the issue.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: EAST PALESTINE MAYOR AGRESS TO Q&A SESSION AFTER OUTBURST FROM FRUSTRATED RESIDENT

“We could start by discussing immediate steps Congress could take to address rail safety & reduce constraints on USDOT in this area,” he suggested, asking Cruz to call the department.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan is set to visit East Palestine on Thursday, and Buttigieg retweeted a video of Regan saying rail operator Norfolk Southern would be held accountable for its role in the incident.

The Department of Transportation noted to Fox News Digital on Thursday morning that the National Transportation Safety Board is the lead investigator in the incident and that the Transportation Department is in a supporting role. The department added that the Federal Railroad Administration and Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration were on the ground within hours of the derailment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While officials have said testing has so far shown that local air is safe to breathe following the Feb. 3 train derailment and controlled release and burn of vinyl chloride, the community continued to worry about safety. Water testing is ongoing, but the state’s EPA said five wells that supply the village’s drinking water are free from contaminants.

Norfolk Southern did not attend the meeting, citing safety concerns for its staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.