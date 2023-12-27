Ohio Republican lawmaker latest victim of ‘swatting’ incident

A Republican lawmaker in Ohio became the latest victim of a “swatting incident” on Tuesday.

State Representative Kevin D. Miller wrote on X that numerous sheriff’s deputies responded to his residence around 3 p.m. on a false report of a shooting.

“This ‘swatting incident’ put several lives at risk and was a huge waste of resources,” Miller said. “Special thanks to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and his team for their expeditious and professional response.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Licking County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

“Swatting” involves calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement, typically a SWAT team.

Earlier this month, the nonprofit group Secure Community Network (SCN) documented nearly 200 swatting incidents over 24 hours targeting Jewish facilities across dozens of states.

And on Christmas day, two Republican lawmakers – Rep. Brandon Wiliams of New York and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia – were the targets of “swatting” calls.

Greene signaled it was the eighth time she’d been the victim of a swatting incident.

Both incidents are under investigation.