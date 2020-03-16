Ohio governor wants Tuesday’s primaries rescheduled because of coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday recommended that his state’s primaries – which are scheduled to take place on Tuesday – be postponed until June 2 in order to protect voters from the coronavirus outbreak.

DeWine made his announcement during an updated briefing on the pandemic, which has hit hard in Ohio.

“We cannot conduct this election tomorrow,” he stressed.

He said the decision, ultimately, would have to be made by a judge.

“A lawsuit will be filed to postpone the election until June 2, 2020,” he tweeted. “In the meantime, voters would still be able to request absentee ballots. It will be up to a judge to decide if the election will be postponed.”

The governor also said: “It is clear that tomorrow’s in-person voting does not conform with the CDC guidelines. We cannot conduct this election tomorrow, the in-person voting for 13 hours tomorrow – and conform to these guidelines.”

The governor also emphasized that “ultimately it is not fair to make people pick between their health and constitutional rights. Voters can vote by mail, and this will help us achieve the goal that people maintain their constitutional rights safely.”

The governor’s move came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday recommended against holding gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks.

DeWine also recommended that “between now and then absentee ballot voting be permitted.”

Minutes after DeWine’s comments, Ohio’s secretary of state also recommended delaying the primary date until June.

Legal authority in Ohio does not rest with the governor or secretary of state. By law a change must be enacted by either a legal order or an act of the state legislature.

Ohio is one of four states scheduled to hold presidential primaries on Tuesday. The others are Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.