Ohio Gov DeWine picks Lt Gov to fill Vice President-elect JD Vance’s vacant seat

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday Lt. Governor Jon Husted as his pick to fill the Senate vacancy left by Vice President-elect JD Vance ahead of his inauguration on Monday.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Ohio.

Husted was first elected to be lieutenant governor in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. He previously served in several other capacities, including as Ohio Secretary of State, the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and as an Ohio state Senator.

He is married to his wife Tina and has three children; Alex, Katie and Kylie.

“I interviewed a large number of people. We heard from a large number of people. There were many people who I considered very qualified to serve in the United States Senate to represent the state of Ohio,” DeWine said on Friday.

“But, I came to the conclusion, as you see, that the person who is best suited to be the United States senator is a person who has been close to me for the last six years. Personally, almost daily, I work with—and that is Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted,” the governor revealed.

“I have worked with him. I have seen him. I know his knowledge of Ohio. I know his heart. I know what he cares about. I know his skills. And all of that tells me that he is the right person to do this.”

Husted accepted the appointment of DeWine during the same press conference.

“Governor, I just want to say thank you. It is my honor to accept the appointment to serve the people of the state of Ohio in the U.S. Senate. I just appreciate that you have placed so much trust in me. First as a runningmate, and then as lieutenant governor, and now as your appointee to the Senate,” he said to DeWine.

Vance gave the Senate notice of his forthcoming resignation on Jan. 9, which became official on the following day. He officially resigned 10 days prior to his and President-elect Donald Trump’s swearing in.

“To the people of Ohio, I extend my heartfelt gratitude for the privilege of representing you in the United States Senate. When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I’ve made sure to live by that promise every single day,” Vance said in a statement.

“The American people have granted President Trump an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad. Over the next four years, I will do all that I can to help President Trump enact his agenda. Together, we will make America stronger, safer, and more prosperous than ever before.”

After Vance’s resignation, new Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said in his own statement, “Ohio couldn’t be prouder of JD Vance! He has served our country with great honor, first in the Marines, then in the US Senate, and now as our 50th Vice President! I’m extremely thankful to JD for his early and unwavering support. A truly amazing journey for an outstanding guy!”

Once Husted is sworn in, Republicans will officially have a 53-vote majority.

“Congratulations and welcome to DC, @JonHusted! I look forward to working together to deliver results for Ohio,” Moreno wrote on X.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott, R-S.C., also congratulated the new incoming senator. “The people of Ohio will continue to have a conservative fighter representing them in Washington with the appointment of Jon Husted. His story, character, and experience will make him a strong ally in the U.S. Senate to advance Trump’s agenda. Congratulations, Senator Husted!” he said in a statement.

There will be a special election in November 2026 to determine who will serve the remainder of Vance’s term in the Senate.

