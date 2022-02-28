Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Firebrand Rep. Cawthorn endorses Josh Mandel in crowded Republican primary

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Firebrand Rep. Madison Cawthorn is endorsing Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel Monday as yet another national figure gets involved in the Buckeye State’s high-profile GOP primary.

“Josh Mandel is a true Conservative who has proudly fought for America overseas and in public office,” Cawthorn, R-N.C., said in a statement. “It is vitally important that true, America First, Conservatives take a majority in 2022 and I would ask that you join me in supporting Josh to do just that.”

OHIO GOP SENATE SHOWDOWN: THREE TOP RIVALS MAKE THEIR CASE TO TRUMP VOTERS AT CPAC

“I am honored to have Madison’s support for my U.S. Senate campaign,” Mandel said. “Madison is a leader in the America First movement and I look forward to going to Washington to serve as reinforcements for him and other Conservative Pro-Trump warriors in the House and Senate.”

Mandel is the former treasurer of Ohio and one of several GOP candidates in the combustible primary to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman.

MANDEL-HARPER OHIO SENATE DEBATE GOES OFF THE RAILS IN CLEVELAND

Cawthorn’s endorsement notably splits from that of another high-profile Trump-aligned House member, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. She backed Hillbilly Elgy author J.D. Vance. Other GOP candidates including former Ohio GOP chairwoman Jane Timken, state Sen. Matt Dolan and venture capitalist Mike Gibbons are also considered viable candidates and getting backing from other state and national Republican figures.



next



prev



“In order to take back the Senate this fall, we must send fighters with backbone and courage who are unafraid of the radical Left and focused on advancing President Trump’s America First agenda,” Mandel added of Cawthorn’s endorsement. “That’s exactly what I will do in the U.S. Senate.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mandel is also backed by sitting Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, and several other conservative groups and media figures.

“I’m confident I’m going to be the next United States senator from Ohio. I am the only candidate who’s been unwavering in my support for President Trump and the Trump America First agenda,” Josh Mandel told Fox News during an interview at CPAC.