Ohio disaster prompts bipartisan calls from Vance, Fetterman for EPA, NTSB to act to ensure resident safety

An unlikely duo, Senators John Fetterman, D-Penn., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, teamed up with Senators Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Bob Casey, D-Penn., to urge the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) into action following the East Palestine, Ohio toxic train wreck on Feb. 3.

The group of senators sent letters to the NTSB and EPA asking the agencies to use their authority under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act of 1980 to make sure Norfolk Southern Railway is held responsible for the cleanup of the hazardous materials that were released from the wreck, and to compensate the residents and business that were affected.

“Hundreds of families were forced to flee their homes and are now rightfully concerned about long-term health risks associated with exposure to the toxic chemicals released. No American family should be forced to face the horror of fleeing their homes because hazardous materials have spilled or caught fire in their community,” the lawmakers wrote.

“The Norfolk Southern train had 53 cars that derailed, with at least 10 carrying hazardous material, including Vinyl Chloride, Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether, 2-Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate, Isobutylene, and Butyl Acrylates,” the senators wrote to the EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

“According to the EPA, acute exposure to high levels of vinyl chloride in the air can impact the central nervous system causing dizziness, drowsiness, and headaches. Chronic exposure to this chemical can cause liver damage, central nervous system effects and even a rare form of liver cancer,” they noted.

The lawmakers wrote that the community is “also concerned about the possible exposure to additional hazardous gases that may have been released when first responders were forced to vent and combust the railcars containing vinyl chloride to prevent a catastrophic explosion.”

“Norfolk Southern has a responsibility to these first responders and the workers that put their lives on the line to keep the community safe by fighting fires, going door to door to evacuate residents, and working on getting the derailed train, hazardous material, and contaminated water and soil removed from the immediate area.”

The senators said that they “appreciate the extensive air and water monitoring operations that have begun, but the impacted communities need further monitoring and assurance of safety of their homes, their water, and their soil.”

Our offices are aware of reports of lingering odors and animal deaths,” they said. “Additionally, there are reports that chemicals from the derailment have been found in the Sulphur Run stream and other downstream waterways.”

“Given the rural nature of this community, many residents rely on private drinking water wells that are not connected to a public water supply system, and therefore may need additional testing from EPA to ensure the safety of their drinking water sources. We are deeply concerned for the safety of the community in the impacted area,” they said.

The senators asked the EPA to commit to using authorities at their disposal to hold Norfolk Southern accountable and for details on the agencies’ resources, monitoring plans and data and impact reports.

In their letter to NTSB, the senators said the board’s independent investigation to determine probable causes of the East Palestine derailment is “critical to preventing future derailments involving hazardous materials” and that they will “use NTSB’s findings and any pertinent safety recommendations to advance measures that Congress and the U.S. Department of Transportation can implement to prevent derailments involving hazardous materials.”

Vance, along with Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., also wrote a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday demanding answers about the derailment, and questioned whether two crew members and a trainee had been enough to handle the 150-car train, and they noted that “derailments have reportedly increased in recent years, as has the rate of total accidents or safety-related incidents per track mile.”

Vance is scheduled to visit East Palestine on Thursday morning to meet with residents and local leaders.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan is expected to also hold a press event onsite in Ohio Thursday after he assesses the damage.

“EPA Region 5’s number one priority is – and will always be – the health and safety of communities across the region,” said the Regional Administrator Debra Shore in a statement Tuesday. She said that as of Feb. 14, the EPA had assisted with the screening of “396 homes,” and “no detections” of vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride had been made.

The EPA and NTSB did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment on the letters.

Fox News Digital’s Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.