The Office of the Director of National Intelligence got called out Thursday after internet sleuths noticed some obvious photo editing on the cover of its latest demographic report.

What started off as a stock image showing a group of well-dressed professionals ultimately ended with a lady in a wheelchair and a blind man with a dog shoehorned in – supposedly signaling the department’s diversity for its 2020 fiscal year report.

The name of the primary stock photo: “Portrait Of Multi-Cultural Office Staff Standing In Lobby.” On Shutterstock, a stock photography company, the portrait can be downloaded for free.

Twitter users promptly spotted the edits. They seemed particularly suspect about the unbelievable shadow added to the blind man with a dog.

So, what did ODNI use for the man with the guide dog? Naturally, “Blind young man with guide dog on white background.” The original can also be downloaded for free; the ODNI’s cover changed his suit color from tan to dark grey.

And if you want to use the photo of the “beautiful businesswoman with tablet computer in wheelchair on white background,” you can also download it for free.

In fact, stock photo models appear throughout the 52-page report.

The ODNI did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.