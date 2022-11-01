Obama’s influence: Voters in battleground states weigh impact of former president on key races

Former President Obama’s return to the campaign trail will not necessarily tip the scales for Democrats in battleground states, voters told Fox News.

“Obama is pretty persuasive,” said Ebony, from Scottsdale, Arizona. But she added, “I’ve pretty much resigned myself to … whoever I’m going to choose no matter who campaigns.”

The former two-term president campaigned in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin last week. On Tuesday, he’s set to campaign in Las Vegas with Democrats Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who is in a tight race against Adam Laxalt. Later this week, Obama will visit Arizona and Pennsylvania.

“He gets back into the ring and everybody thinks, oh, he’s so great, but he’s not,” said Barb, of Scottsdale. “He never did anything.”

Virgil, also from Arizona, disagreed, saying Obama could help Democrats with the Nov. 8th midterm elections.

“Oh yeah, why not?” Virgil said. “He was a pretty good ex-president.”

Sug, who works at a Las Vegas truck stop, told Fox News voters should be focused on local issues, not presidents.

“First you got to start on a city level first, before you start looking at big politics,” he said. “Look what’s going around in your town and what affects your neighborhood and your city, before you start looking at the presidents.”

“Believe me, that little vote makes that big vote more and more understandable,” Sug continued.

Megan Myers reported from Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jon Michael Raasch from Las Vegas.

Ramiro Vargas contributed to this report.