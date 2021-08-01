Obama plans ‘big’ 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard as threats of delta variant continue

Former President Barack Obama is reportedly planning to host a 60th birthday party for himself on Martha’s Vineyard as threat of the delta variant continues.

Obama will turn 60 on Wednesday and is anticipated to invite dozens of his friends to his nearly 30-acre property in Massachusetts. It is unclear who exactly will be invited, but one source told the Hill that stars such as Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney received invites.

“It’s going to be big,” a source told the Hill.

OBAMAS PAY $11.75M FOR MARTHA’S VINEYARD HOME ON NEARLY 30 ACRES: REPORT

Guests will reportedly be asked to take a coronavirus test and be vaccinated ahead of the event.

Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama purchased the $11.75 million mansion in 2019, which is located in the Edgartown section of the island.

The birthday bash comes as Massachusetts recommends some vaccinated individuals wear face masks in public in response to threats of the delta variant.

PROVINCETOWN ISSUES FACE MASK ADVISORY AFTER NEW COVID OUTBREAK IN SUMMER HOTSPOT

“If you have a serious health condition or risk of developing a severe illness from COVID, you should take extra precautions. If you have a close friend or family members who have a serious health condition or a serious risk of developing a severe disease or illness from COVID, you should take extra precautions,” Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said last week.

Local health officials in Provincetown also instituted a new mask advisory last week following a coronavirus outbreak in the Cape Cod vacation destination.

The guidance came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance on Tuesday for vaccinated people over the threat of the delta variant, and is now urging people in some areas of the country with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission to mask up indoors.

Obama celebrated his 50th birthday in 2011 at the White House with guests such as musicians Jay-Z and Stevie Wonder, actor Tom Hanks and comedian Chris Rock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

News of the birthday party drew the ire of critics on social media, who characterized the move as hypocritical in light of the new guidance on the delta variant.