Obama memoir to be released Nov. 17 in 25 languages

Former President Barack Obama will release the first volume of his presidential memoirs on Nov. 17 in 25 languages, publisher Penguin Random House announced Thursday.

The book, titled “A Promised Land,” is 768 pages long with a suggested retail price of $45 in the U.S.

“I’ve spent the last few years reflecting on my presidency, and in ‘A Promised Land’ I’ve tried to provide an honest accounting of my presidential campaign and my time in office: the key events and people who shaped it; my take on what I got right and the mistakes I made; and the political, economic, and cultural forces that my team and I had to confront then—and that as a nation we are grappling with still,” Obama said in a statement.

“[A]t a time when America is going through such enormous upheaval, the book offers some of my broader thoughts on how we can heal the divisions in our country going forward and make our democracy work for everybody—a task that won’t depend on any single president, but on all of us as engaged citizens,” he continued.

The second volume of Obama’s presidential memoirs does not have a publication date yet. Information about a book tour is expected to be released this fall.

“Obama brings readers inside the Oval Office and the White House Situation Room, and to Moscow, Cairo, Beijing, and points beyond,” Penguin Random House said in its press release. “We are privy to his thoughts as he assembles his Cabinet, wrestles with a global financial crisis, takes the measure of Vladimir Putin, overcomes seemingly insurmountable odds to secure passage of the Affordable Care Act, clashes with generals about U.S. strategy in Afghanistan[.]”

Former first lady Michelle Obama has already released a book post-White House. Penguin Random House touted her 2018 book “Becoming” as one of the best-selling memoirs of all time.