Obama making regular calls to Biden’s chief of staff, fears Trump 2024 win: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former President Obama is holding regular calls with White House chief of staff Jeff Zients amid growing fears that former President Trump will win the 2024 election, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

Obama’s calls with Zients and top aides at Biden’s campaign reportedly center around election strategy and relaying advice from Obama’s team. A senior aide on Obama’s team told the Times that the former president has “always” been concerned about a Trump victory, and he is now working to bolster the Biden campaign any way he can.

The White House and representatives for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

TIME Magazine also reported on Obama’s increased concern about the 2024 election last week. The publication reported that Obama met personally with Biden on at least two recent occasions and expressed concern that he could lose the 2024 election.

OBAMA BALKED AT BIDEN’S ASSERTION THAT RUSSIA SHOULD ‘PAY IN BLOOD AND MONEY’ AFTER 2014 INVASION: BOOK

Obama reportedly advised Biden to become more aggressive and make the upcoming presidential race a referendum on Trump.

BIDEN PRIVATELY DEFIANT THAT HE DIDN’T BOTCH AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL: BOOK

During a private lunch, Obama told Biden his campaign was unstable, persuading unhappy voters would be a challenge and defeating Trump would be more difficult than 2020, according to a Democrat briefed on the discussion.

NETANYAHU BLASTS SCHUMER, BIDEN OVER WANING SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL

Obama is not the only former president looking to help Biden. He and former President Bill Clinton will both attend a major fundraiser for Biden at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Obama’s office highlighted the team’s unity behind Biden in a statement to Fox News Digital last week, saying the Obama Alumni Association hosted an event for Biden’s re-election campaign, during which attendees chanted, “Fired up, ready to go,” in support of the president.

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report