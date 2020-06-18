Obama celebrates Supreme Court DACA decision, says 'we have to move forward and elect' Biden

Former President Barack Obama celebrated Thursday’s Supreme Court decision to kept his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program alive after an attempt by the Trump administration to rescind it.

While the court specifically chose not to weigh in on the merits of DACA — which allows people who entered the U.S. illegally as children to remain with certain benefits — it said the Trump administration failed to provide adequate support for their decision to do away with it.

“Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation,” Obama said in reference to his executive order that established DACA. “Today, I’m happy for them, their families, and all of us.”

Trump’s predecessor then used the occasion to support his former vice president Joe Biden, who is Trump’s presumptive opponent in November’s presidential election.

“We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals and now to stand up for those ideals, we have to move forward and elect @JoeBiden and a Democratic Congress that does its job, protects DREAMers, and finally creates a system that’s truly worthy of this nation of immigrants once and for all,” he said.

Critics of DACA have pointed to Obama’s DACA order as overstepping his authority, as it is Congress’ responsibility to create such a program through the legislative process. The current administration has argued that DACA was meant as a temporary stop-gap until Congress does this, and Trump has repeatedly said that he would support such legislation.