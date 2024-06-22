Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was not target of FBI raid on home, lawyer says

The California mayor whose home was raided by the FBI this week is not the target of the relevant investigation, her lawyer claims.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is denying any wrongdoing that led to the Thursday raid of multiple properties, including the home and business of a campaign donor.

“Mayor Thao is ready, willing and able to cooperate fully with federal investigators. She has nothing to hide,” said attorney Tony Brass, who is representing Thao.

“It’s unfortunate that she has had to endure the bad optics of having this search warrant executed on her home,” Brass continued in the press statement. “She would have cooperated with this investigation without the need for this search.”

No arrests were made at any of the properties and the FBI has not charged Thao with any crime.

“[Thao] will continue to do the work Oakland expects from their mayor and provide the federal government with whatever information they are seeking. We have no information that she is or will be the target of this or any investigation,” Brass concluded.

Alongside Thao’s residence, FBI agents raided 4320 View Crest Court, a property connected to Andy Duong, who is part owner of California Waste Solutions, FOX 40 reported.

The recycling company was previously investigated over campaign contributions to Thao, per reporting from The Oaklandside.

The FBI also reportedly carried out a raid at 1211 Embarcadero Way in Oakland, which is home to California Waste Solutions and the headquarters of the Vietnamese American Business Association (VABA). The organization is run by the Duong family and led a U.S. business delegation to Vietnam last year.

Oakland United to Recall Sheng Thao (OUST) submitted its petition two weeks ago, and on Wednesday, officials in Alameda County confirmed they had met the threshold of 25,000 voter signatures.

