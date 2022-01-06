NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City subways will soon see a larger police presence as crime in the nation’s largest city continues to be a significant issue for residents.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the increase in a Thursday press conference and hope to reduce transit crime and monitor the homeless crisis in trains and stations across the city.

“The omnipresence is the key,” Adams said. “People feel as though the system is not safe because they don’t see their officers.”

Adams, Hochul, and recently appointed NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell say they hope to promote more interactions between officers and residents.

“We’re gonna talk to them, say ‘good morning,’ say ‘how are you, how is your day going,’ and actually listening for the answer, and responding,” Sewell said.

The city has experienced several high–profile crimes committed on subways over the past year, as recently as Sunday afternoon when a man was stabbed twice in the neck while standing on a subway platform in Queens.

NYPD data show that crime increased in almost every major category in 2021, hitting levels that have not been seen in the city in five years. The number of murders, robberies, felony assaults, burglaries, grand larcenies, and grand larceny auto thefts topped 100,000 for the first time since 2016.