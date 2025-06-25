NYC polls are closed but race far from over due to ranked-choice voting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The polls are closed in New York City, but it could take some time before a winner is declared in the Democratic mayoral primary due to ranked-choice voting.

The Board of Elections’ initial unofficial tally, which includes mail-in ballots and first-choice votes from early voting and election day, has Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani with a slight edge – more than 43% – over the 11-candidate field vying for deep blue New York City’s Democratic Party mayoral nomination. But that could change once ranked-choice votes are tallied.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assembly member who would be the city’s first Muslim mayor, managed a last-minute surge by securing endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , New York City’s most prominent leader on the left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the progressive champion and two-time Democratic presidential nominee runner-up.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the former three-term New York State governor who resigned from office in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations, has been considered the clear frontrunner in the race for months. Cuomo picked up over 36% of the vote during the first round of voting, according to the unofficial tally as of Tuesday night.

SCANDAL-PLAGUED FORMER GOV ANDREW CUOMO AIMS TO PULL OFF POLITICAL COMEBACK IN THE NATION’S BIGGEST CITY

Mamdani cross-endorsed with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander in an attempt to consolidate support against Cuomo within the ranked-choice voting style. Mamdani and Lander campaigned together in the weeks leading up to primary day.

‘GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA’ PHRASE STIRS TENSIONS ON NYC CAMPAIGN TRAIL AS MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT RAGES

Lander dominated national headlines last week after he was arrested in Manhattan by Department of Homeland Security agents. He was detained for allegedly assaulting a federal officer as he tried to escort a defendant out of an immigration court.

New York City uses ranked-choice voting, which means voters can rank up to five candidates on their ballot in order of preference. It was first used in the mayoral primary in 2021.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes, that candidate wins, according to the New York City Board of Elections. But if none of the candidates pick up more than 50% of first-choice voices, then voting moves to rounds.

At the end of each round, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated. Votes for the candidate who was eliminated are then redistributed to the voters’ next-highest ranked choices.

The process continues until there are two candidates left, and the candidate with the most votes wins.

Since none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote on Tuesday night, ranked choice voting comes into play, which could take some time.

According to The Associated Press, ranked-choice tabulations won’t start until July 1, so the city has time to receive mail-in ballots.

A heatwave raged through New York City on Tuesday during the primary, and the dangerously high temperatures may have kept some older voters from heading to the polls. Because of that possibility, the heatwave could affect turnout in a race that may come down to Cuomo’s union support and campaign structure versus Mamdani’s volunteer forces.

Cuomo has spent the past four years fighting to clear his name after 11 sexual harassment accusations, which he has repeatedly denied, forced his resignation. He was also under investigation at the time for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic amid allegations his administration vastly understated COVID-related deaths at state nursing homes.

Yet, the 67-year-old has, for weeks, questioned Mamdani’s experience leading New York City.

Cuomo’s campaign has criticized Mamdani as a “dangerously inexperienced legislator” while touting that the former governor “managed a state and managed crises, from COVID to Trump.”

Mamdani, who among other things wants to eliminate fares to ride New York City’s vast bus system and make City University of New York “tuition-free,” earned a third-quarter boost from Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders.

On Election Day, New York City celebrities, including “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon and model Emily Ratajkowski, urged their followers to vote for Mamdani. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio even chimed in to say “#DontRankCuomo.”

New York City election officials said that more than 384,000 Democrats cast ballots in early voting, which ended on Sunday.

Among the crowded field of Democratic candidates that appeared on Tuesday’s ballot are former Comptroller Scott Stringer, educator Selma Bartholomew, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, investor and editor at Stansberry Research Whitney Tilson, former State Assembly Member Michael Blake and content creator and music artist Paperboy Prince.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, a moderate Democrat elected in 2021, is running for re-election as an independent. Adams earlier this year dropped his Democratic primary bid as his approval ratings sank to historic lows.

Adams’ poll numbers were sinking even before he was indicted last year on five counts, which accused the mayor of bribery and fraud as part of an alleged “long-running” scheme to personally profit from contacts with foreign officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mayor made repeated overtures to President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department earlier this year dismissed the corruption charges, as Adams has coordinated with the Trump administration on its illegal immigration crackdown.

Former federal prosecutor Jim Walden is also running as an Independent, and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa will once again be the Republican nominee.

Fox News’ Jess Loker contributed to this report.