NYC police union endorses Trump, who claims Biden would 'gut every single police department in America'

A New York City law enforcement union, the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), endorsed President Trump in the race for the White House as the president used an appearance before the group to rip into Democrats over policing.

Speaking in New Jersey, Trump used the endorsement to attack his opponent, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential pick, Sen. Kamala Harris D-Calif., telling a group of police officers “she’s a step worse, Kamala.”

“I was sort of hoping he was going to pick Pocahontas…she’s another beauty,” he said referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Mass.

“We got names for all of them. What’s better Sleepy Joe or Slow Joe?” Trump asked, having his crowd cheer louder for the nickname they preferred, also noting that people have told him it’s rude.

STEPHEN MILLER WARNS VIOLENCE IN NYC, PORTLAND IS PART OF DEMOCRATS’ ‘ROAD MAP FOR AMERICA’

Trump claimed that if elected, Biden would immediately pass legislation to “gut every single police department in America.”

Though Biden has repeatedly rejected calls from people in his own party to defund the police, instead he has said he will proposed a $300-million investment in policing, as well as look into having police stations divert funds for other outreach programs.

During a CBS interview in June, Biden said “I don’t support defunding the police…I support conditioning federal aid to police, based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness.”

Trump went on to attack NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and said he “has launched a crusade against the police.”

The president described how he watched a protestor dump a bucket of water on two police officers and said, “I wish they fought back.”

“We’re going to give you back your status,” Trump the officers, after claiming that democrats have declared a “leftwing war on cops.”

Trump went on to say that if Biden were elected president, cities, towns, suburbs, monuments and 401K accounts would be in jeopardy.

“Your 401ks are going to be worthless…crime all over the place,” Trump said.

“My agenda is ‘anti-crime and pro-cops’,” he added.

President of the PBA, Patrick Lynch presented Trump with a statue of a police officer standing next to a child, which he said represents all victims of crime and noted the statue is very special to the union.

Lynch said that in his 21-years as the chief of the PBA he didn’t remember a president being endorsed by the union and said, “In the NYC PBA you earn the endorsement.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump said that he was focusing on winning the state of New York in the presidential race, saying that they “have to.”

“We did well last time,” Trump said regarding his 2016 presidential race in New York.

According to map created by the New York Times showing polling results, candidate Hillary Clinton won with 59.0 percent of the votes, while Trump received 36.5 percent of the votes.