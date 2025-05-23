NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani defends BDS support amid Israel controversy

Democratic socialist mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani doubled down on his support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel — and refused to say the country has a right to exist as a Jewish state.

Mamdani stayed firm in his support for the Palestinian-led BDS effort, calling it a “legitimate movement,” during a Q&A with Democratic primary candidates hosted by the UJA-Federation of New York on Thursday evening.

“My support for BDS is consistent with my core of my politics, which is non-violence,” the Queens assemblyman said when pressed by Jewish Insider’s editor-in-chief, Josh Kraushaar.

“I think that it is a legitimate movement when you are seeking to find compliance with international law,” he said.

“The effectiveness of tactics of boycott, divestment and sanctions in order to motivate that compliance at the state level, on an individual level and that’s where my support for it comes from.”

The state assemblyman from Queens said he believes Israel has a right to exist. But when pushed on whether it should exist as a Jewish state, he carefully sidestepped.

“I believe Israel has a right to exist, and it has a right to exist also with equal rights for all,” he said.

Mamdani, a Democratic Socialists of America-backed politician, was peppered with questions about his stance on Israel during the event from the UJA-Federation, a massive philanthropic group supporting the Jewish community.

The forum came just days after The Post unearthed a social media clip of the pro-Palestinian assemblyman leading a “BDS” chant during a May 11, 2021, anti-Israel protest.

Despite Mamdani’s open criticism of Israel, the lawmaker received a fairly warm welcome from those in attendance, according to recordings obtained by The Post, which, along with other press, was barred from entry at the door.

Those inside the event, which took place some 24 hours after a pro-Palestinian radical gunned down two innocent Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, DC, described the security as “wild,” as organizers revoked the tickets of several people.

During his roughly 20-minute appearance, moderators asked Mamdani about his remarks that, if elected mayor, he would order the NYPD to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if the Israeli prime minister ever set foot in the Big Apple.

“Ultimately, my position is one that I believe our city should be in compliance with international law,” Mamdani said, noting the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the Israeli leader, adding that he’d have the same answer if he was asked the question about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What troubles me greatly is that Benjamin Netanyahu has also issued military commands from this very city when visiting it,” he said.

Mamdani campaign spokesman Andrew Epstein said the candidate has been “consistent” in his beliefs regarding Israel.

“Zohran has been consistent in his belief that Israel has the right to exist, a responsibility to adhere to international law, and that he supports non-violent movements to ensure compliance with that law,” Epstein said in a statement Friday.

“He was heartened by the warm reception last night to his vision for a New York that’s safe and affordable for everyone.”

Mamdani, who has repeatedly come up second in the polls vying for the Democratic nomination, behind ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has recently been dogged by his anti-Israel rhetoric.

He faced blowback from the Jewish community for failing to sign onto a pair of resolutions recognizing Israel and the Holocaust, in what his campaign wrote off as a procedural error.

The revelation came just days after he got the endorsement of anti-Israel ex-“Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman in the race for mayor of New York City, which is home to the largest population of Jews outside Israel.

The lawmaker also pushed the “Not On Our Dime Act,” which would have stopped New York nonprofits from supporting any groups that are involved with West Bank settlements.