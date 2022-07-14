NYC Mayor Eric Adams has a secret office in Manhattan away from City Hall, report says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and one of his top officials use a secret office in Manhattan away from the hustle and bustle of City Hall, according to a new report.

Adams and deputy mayor for public safety Phil Banks have been using space at the 32-floor Verizon Building at 375 Pearl St. shortly after taking office in January, Politico reported Wednesday.

The outlet cited 15 people with city government ties who are aware of the matter.

Adams “occasionally occupies” an office and conference room on the 30th floor that were previously designated for the city Department of Finance, the outlet reported.

The mayor appeared to address the report during an unrelated press conference on Wednesday.

Adams said he had been in the building four times, using it as an emergency office for when he is unable to make it back to City Hall, City and State New York reported.

“I move around to different city office spaces,” Adams said. “Sometimes I need to do a Zoom, and I can’t get back to City Hall right away.”

The Verizon Building is about a nine-minute walk from City Hall, according to local reports.

Adams then suggested the outlet was just trying to generate page views and web traffic.

“When you have Eric Adams’ name in a story, you get clicks,” he said, citing a story from months ago about how he eats fish while claiming to be vegan. “I’m just a popular guy to write about.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor’s office for comment but didn’t immediately hear back.