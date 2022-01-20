NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for additional federal infrastructure spending on top of the already massive legislation signed into law by President Biden last year.

“We need even more infrastructure investment than we received in last year’s historic legislation,” Adams said during remarks at the U.S. Conference ff Mayors Winter Meeting Thursday.

Adams said that “cities are highly efficient users of government investments” in infrastructure, arguing the funding is imperative to create better jobs, environmental improvements and public safety.

Adams’ comments come just two months after Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law that included additional funding for transportation, broadband and water infrastructure.

The White House celebrated the legislation as a “once-in-a-generation investment,” but Adams called on the federal government to provide even more funding to America’s cities.

“We will need dollars for childcare,” Adams said. “Any working-class or low-income parent who cannot work because they cannot find affordable childcare will be trapped in a negative economic cycle forever.”

Adams, who took over as mayor of the nation’s largest city on New Year’s Day, said federal funding for public safety, childcare and infrastructure is the key to helping America’s largest cities recover from the pandemic and push forward into the future.

“Public safety, childcare, infrastructure — this is how we create safer, more prosperous cities as we recover. This is how we bring our country back,” Adams said. “That’s what I campaigned on, and that’s what I’m going to deliver for New Yorkers.”