NYC Mayor Adams opens 85th hotel to house immigrants as number of asylum seekers surpasses homeless

Another New York City hotel is opening its doors to house illegal immigrants on the taxpayers’ dime, reaching a total of 85 Big Apple hotels to grant free rooms to migrants.

New York is continuing to hand out free stays at luxury hotels to thousands of migrants, most recently offering rooms at the three-star Wingate by Wyndham in Queens, which Democratic Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday would become the city’s newest emergency shelter.

The city has take in approximately 45,600 since spring of 2022, doubling the number of people already in the city’s shelters, the mayor’s office said.

“As the number of asylum seekers who have moved through our intake process in the last 10 months has now surpassed the total number of people who were in the city’s shelter system when I took office, it’s clear that New York City is in dire need of more support from our federal partners,” Adams said in a press release.

A Manhattan Holiday Inn is another one of the city’s newest luxury buildings to provide city-funded relief housing for illegal immigrants. While many New Yorkers are struggling to pay rent in the Big Apple due to skyrocketing prices, the migrants will receive free $190-a-night rooms at the four-star hotel until May 2024, according to court documents.

If the hotel reaches full capacity, it could cost the city $93,500 per day, based on the average room rate, and about $2.8 million in per month to house the illegal migrants in New York City.

The Financial District Holiday Inn went bankrupt in 2020 and was struggling to book rooms for more than $100 per night, but it is now making nearly twice as much from the city by housing the migrants.

If any migrants stay in the hotel past the contract next year, the city would have to pay the hotel $750 per room per day, according to the court papers.

Some hotels are struggling to satisfy the migrants they are housing, as the city scrambles to accommodate the 45,000 illegal immigrants who have traveled to NYC from the southern border since the spring.

A group of NYC migrants recently refused to leave their taxpayer-funded rooms at the three-star Watson Hotel after being relocated to a nearby shelter, and camped in the street for several days.

An employee of Row NYC revealed that the illegal migrants staying in the building were trashing their rooms, throwing away fresh food, doing drugs and even having sex in the stairs.