NYC activists turn up the pressure for Cuomo's ouster

Activists holding signs of “IMPEACH” protested outside of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Saturday, demanded his ouster and compared the embattled Democrat to former President Donald Trump.

They spoke before a big picture of Cuomo that was infused with an image of Trump, who was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct in the past.

“Governor Cuomo is Trump in sheep’s clothing,” said Rebecca Bailin, an activist who led the “Cuomo Must Go” demonstration.

Cuomo says he never touched anyone inappropriately and apologized to anyone he made feel uncomfortable in the workplace. Trump has denied the claims of sexual harassment.

Since Cuomo has refused to resign amid sexual harassment allegations from at least eight women, the protesters called on state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to impeach the governor if he continues to hold onto power.

EMBATTLED CUOMO LIFTS COVID VISITATION RESTRICTIONS AT NY NURSING HOMES

“It’s an embarrassment and a disgrace that we have to be here at all to demand that the most powerful politician in the state is held accountable for his actions,” said Tiffany Cabán, a progressive activist and candidate for New York City Council.

“Cuomo has shown that he will not stop abusing power, and therefore, we must remove his access to it,” Cabán added.

CUOMO THREATENED TO COMPARE CRITIC TO ‘CHILD RAPIST’ IN LEAKED AUDIO

The demonstration was organized on behalf of women workers who say they are fed up with having to deal with harassment on the job, and the culture of tolerance trickles down from Albany.

“We are here to fight for justice for countless women and people who have been impacted by the misogyny of our governor,” said Jessica González-Rojas, a Democratic Queens assemblywoman.

“We can no longer be under the grips of this governor, who has shown time and time again that he cares little about the people and more about his power.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Both the New York State Attorney General’s office and the New York State Assembly have active investigations into the allegations against Cuomo.