NY v. Trump: Jury to continue deliberations for 2nd day in unprecedented case

A New York jury will continue deliberations for a second day Thursday in the historic and unprecedented criminal trial of former President Trump.

Judge Juan Merchan delivered jurors instructions to consider charges brought against the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Merchan on Wednesday afternoon instructed the jury not to discuss or research the case.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Court resumes at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

During deliberations Wednesday, the jury sent two notes to the judge, including a request to hear his instructions again about how to consider evidence.

The jury also asked to hear testimony again from former American Media, Inc. CEO David Pecker and ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Merchan said the court was still looking to locate the requested testimony. Merchan estimated it would take approximately 30 minutes to read back.

The jury can decide if it wants to stay until 6 p.m. Thursday evening to continue its deliberations, if necessary.

Trump spoke to reporters after the first day of deliberations.

“You have a very, very — I mean — what is very unfair is that I’m not campaigning. In this room all day long, from morning to night in the Biden witch hunt,” Trump said.

Trump lamented “a lot of key witnesses” were not called by the prosecution he says should have been. He didn’t name names due to his gag order.

“Because of the gag order, I won’t go down into individual names, but you have a lot of big players, very big players that would have solved their problem or actually would have given us the win. We already have the win. … If we had a fair judge, this case would have been over a long time ago,” Trump said.

“The other thing, the confusion is nobody knows what the crime is because there’s no crime. Nobody knows what the crime is. The DA didn’t name the crime. They don’t know what the crime is. That’s what the problem is. It’s a disgrace.

“This thing ought to be ended immediately. The judge ought to end it and save his reputation.”