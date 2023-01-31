FOX Politics 

NY Republican Rep. George Santos to recuse himself from committee assignments, sources say

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., will not seek any committee assignments in the House of Representatives, sources tell Fox News.

Multiple GOP sources confirm to Fox News that Santos said in a Republican conference meeting Tuesday morning he will recuse himself from committee assignments.

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
Santos has faced calls to resign after admitting to lying about his background, including fabricating his work and education.

This is a developing story and will be updated.