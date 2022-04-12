NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Lieutenant Gov. Brian Benjamin was indicted for alleged bribery and other offenses, as part of what federal prosecutors say was a “scheme” to get campaign contributions in exchange for a $50,000 state grant.

The indictment also alleges that Benjamin and others worked to “cover up” the plot, engaging “in a series of lies and deception.”

According to the indictment, from 2019 through 2021, Benjamin carried out the scheme while he was a state senator and a candidate for state comptroller. During that time, Benjamin allegedly solicited campaign donations from and to be raised by a real estate developer, win exchange for appropriating state funds for the developer’s non-profit organization.

In order to hide this, the indictment says, Benjamin allegedly falsified campaign donor forms, and in 2021 when he was being vetted for the lieutenant governor job, he provided falsely stated in that he had never “directly exercised” his authority as an official “concerning a matter of a donor [he] directly solicited.”

Benjamin is facing charges of bribery, conspiracy, honest services wire fraud, and falsification of records. The various offenses carry maximum penalties ranging between five and 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors are also seeking forfeiture of the funds involved or, alternatively, “any other property of the defendant up to the value of the forfeitable property.”

Fox News has learned that Benjamin has been arrested on these charges. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Damian Williams,, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York is expected to address the case at a press conference Tuesday afternoon, along with officials from the FBI and the New York City Department of Investigation.