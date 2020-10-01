NY Gov. Cuomo’s ‘pink tax’ ban goes into effect

New York‘s “pink tax” ban intended to curb price discrimination between male and female customers buying virtually identical goods and services goes into effect on Thursday.

The new measure requires certain merchants to provide price lists for standard services upon request and notifies them that gender-based price discrimination is prohibited under state law.

For example, if the price to dry-clean a woman’s suit jacket is $12 but only $8 for a man’s, it would violate the law, the governor’s office said.

Businesses that violate the law will be subject to civil penalties of up to a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 fine for any subsequent offenses.

“By abolishing the pink tax, women and girls will no longer be subject to harmful and unfair price discrimination and any businesses who fail to put an end to this despicable practice will be held accountable,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Businesses may only charge different prices to male and female customers if the variations are based on the following reasons:

Amount of time required to produce goods and services

Difficulty in producing goods and services

Costs to produce goods and services

Labor required to provide goods or services

Materials used in providing goods and services

Any other gender-neutral reason

“Eliminating the pink tax helps put an end to gender-based pricing, ensure financial success and break down barriers for women,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We do not tolerate discriminatory actions in our state, and we will continue to fight to eliminate the gender wage gap and achieve full equality and justice for all New Yorkers.”