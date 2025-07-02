NY Dems who have yet to endorse Mamdani unite in his defense against Trump

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Democrats, who have been reluctant to endorse socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani after he secured the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City, united to defend him Tuesday when President Donald Trump threatened to arrest him if he didn’t comply with federal immigration officials.

“I don’t care if you’re the president of the United States, if you threaten to unlawfully go after one of our neighbors, you’re picking a fight with 20 million New Yorkers — starting with me,” Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., fired back at Trump on Tuesday evening.

The New York governor has sparred with Trump since he returned to the White House this year on issues like education, abortion and immigration. More than a week after Mamdani declared victory in the Democratic primary, Hochul has yet to endorse the socialist mayoral candidate.

New York Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, who endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the primary and has yet to endorse Mamdani in the general, said on Wednesday, “For a sitting president to causally threaten to arrest and deport a US citizen who won a major-party nomination is disgraceful. Free societies do not arrest, deport, and otherwise weaponize government against their political opponents.”

MAMDANI OFFICIALLY WINS NYC DEM PRIMARY BY 12 POINTS OVER CUOMO, WHO’S STAYING IN THE RACE FOR NOW

Mamdani also hit back in a statement on Wednesday, responding to Trump’s comments. “His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy, but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation,” Mamdani said.

MAMDANI’S POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE ROCKS DEMOCRATS, DIVIDING PARTY ON PATH FORWARD

Veteran Democratic strategist Joe Caiazzo told Fox News Digital, “The only people that matter in this election are the people of New York.”

“Trump’s rhetoric will only serve to solidify support for Mamdani in the city. Trump is trying to nationalize the New York City mayoral race in an attempt to distract from the horrific policies he is peddling in Washington,” Caiazzo added.

“Look, we don’t need a Communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation,” Trump said Tuesday, as he expressed willingness to arrest him.

Trump doubled down on his disdain for Mamdani in a Truth Social post Wednesday, vowing to “save New York City.”

“As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers, and have all the cards,” Trump said.

Trump’s jabs at Mamdani are the latest from Republicans working to paint him as the poster boy of far-left politics.

Following his primary victory last week, Republicans instantly attacked Mamdani’s platform, which calls for free rides on city buses, freezing the rent on rent-stabilized apartments, offering free early childcare and setting up city-owned grocery stores.

The president went as far as to call Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic.”

Mandani has also been targeted for his criticism of Israel and over his age and inexperience at just 33 years old.

Mamdani surged to a primary victory thanks to an energetic campaign that put a major focus on affordability and New York City’s high cost of living.

Endorsements by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the progressive rock star and New York City’s most prominent leader on the left, and by Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the progressive champion and two-time Democratic presidential nominee runner-up, helped Mamdani consolidate support on the left.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mamdani made smart use of social media platforms, including TikTok, as he engaged low-propensity voters. He proposed eliminating fares to ride New York City’s vast bus system, making CUNY (City University of New York) “tuition-free,” freezing rents on municipal housing, offering “free childcare” for children up to age 5, and setting up government-run grocery stores.