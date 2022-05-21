NY Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones to take on Bill de Blasio in newly drawn congressional district

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones, a freshman lawmaker from New York, has announced his intentions to run for New York’s newly redrawn 10th District.

Jones claimed that he was inspired to run for the seat by the redrawn “partisan” maps and threats from Republicans’ “disregard” for society and culture.

“The final maps released today are the result of partisan politics-drawn by an out-of-state, Republican court appointee who has shown utter disregard for cultural, social, and economic communities of interest,” Jones wrote on Saturday. “It is designed to reduce the number of NY Democrats in Congress.”

The election is shaping up to be a controversial one for Democrats, as former mayor Bill de Blasio has already staked his claim in the 10th. Rep. Jerrold Nadler currently occupies the seat, but has announced his plans to vacate.

Jones emphasized the history of the district as a motivator for him to seek election.

“I have decided to run for another term in Congress in #NY10,” Jones continued. “This is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Since long before the Stonewall Uprising, queer people of color have sought refuge within its borders.”

Jones’ announcement raises eyebrows since former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio already announced that he is running for Congress in the same district.

Earlier this year, de Blasio turned down a run for New York governor, as he polled far behind Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary.