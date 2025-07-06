NY Dem says he ‘disagrees’ with Mamdani, makes comparison to Trump

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., says he disagrees with Zohran Mamdani when it comes to his positions, but said his fellow Democrats could learn something from the democratic socialist — something that reminds him of President Donald Trump.

“You have to recognize that he tapped into something,” Suozzi said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “He tapped into the same thing that Donald Trump tapped into, which is that people are concerned that the economy is not working for them.”

The “democratic capitalist,” as he describes himself, said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week that Mamdani’s win in the democratic mayoral primary should be a “loud wake-up call for Democrats.”

“Too often, Democrats are not perceived as being focused on affordability and the economy and the middle class and people aspiring to the middle class and their economic concerns,” Suozzi told Weijia Jiang, who was filling in for Margaret Brennan.

“They see Democrats as being primarily focused on reproductive rights and on LGBT protections, which are important issues, but they’re not the issues that people think about every night when they’re lying in bed thinking about paying their bills or when they are talking about how they’re going to send their kids to school,” he continued.

While Suozzi does not believe Trump or Mamdani has the correct path forward when it comes to those issues, he said Democrats can learn to lean into root issues.

“Everybody in America, whether you’re a right-wing conservative or a left-wing progressive, should believe that in return for working hard, you make enough money so you can live a good life,” he said. “You can buy a home. You can educate your children. You could pay for your health insurance. You can retire one day without being scared. People don’t feel that currently, and we have to do a better job of communicating that.”