NY AG Letitia James to announce run for governor: report

New York Attorney General Letitia James is planning announce a bid to become the state’s next governor, with an official announcement coming as soon as Thursday, according to a report.

“Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor’s race,” James adviser Kimberly Peeler-Allen said. “She will be announcing it in the coming days.”

That decision will be to jump into the race, six Democratic leaders briefed on her plans told the New York Times. James plans to challenge current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced scandal-ridden former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after his resignation earlier this year, in next year’s Democratic primary.

Democratic insiders say that the attorney general’s team has already been seeking early endorsements to help springboard the campaign after months of deliberating over whether to run.

James previously served on the New York City Council as a representative of Brooklyn, and if elected would become the first black woman to be elected governor in the United States.

She has won praise from fellow Democrats in recent years for clashes with the National Rifle Association and Former President Donald Trump, while also overseeing the sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo which led to his eventual resignation.

“It’s going to be a definitive moment to have a sitting governor challenged by the current attorney general from the same party who are both history-making in their own right,” Democratic State Sen. Brad Hoylam told the New York Times.

“This is the beginning of understanding the differences in the candidates and where they stand on different issues and how they differ in their governing philosophies, so we’re really at the beginning of what’s going to be a very fast-moving, but compressed calendar,” he continued.

Other Democrats still considering runs include New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y., who currently represents New York’s 3rd Congressional District.