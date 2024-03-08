NY AG Letitia James booed at FDNY ceremony with chants of ‘Trump! Trump! Trump!’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

New York Attorney General Letitia James was booed at a firefighters’ ceremony on Thursday, drowned out by a crowd who shouted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

The booing erupted as James walked up to the podium to honor the swearing-in of the first African-American woman chaplain of the FDNY, the Rev. Pamela Holmes, as well as other first responders.

“Oh, c’mon, we’re in a house of God. Simmer down,” James told the rowdy crowd. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”

James pressed away with her remarks, paying homage to first responders, but some in the crowd continued booing.

The crowd began to repeatedly chant “Trump!” Later in her speech, James said she prayed even for those firefighters in the audience booing her.

NEW YORK APPEALS COURT ALLOWS TRUMP, SONS TO CONTINUE RUNNING BUSINESS, DENIES REQUEST TO DELAY PAYMENT

Chief of Department John Hodgens later admonished the rowdy behavior of the firefighters.

“Today’s ceremony was about one thing: the accomplishments of the members being promoted,” he said. “The members whose behavior distracted from that celebration were an embarrassment and not befitting of the world’s best fire department.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the attorney general’s office for a response.

Late last year, James filed a lawsuit against the former president, alleging that he inflated his assets and committed fraud.

The ruling came down last month, mandating that Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee in the 2024 presidential race, is barred from operating his business in New York for three years and must pay a more than $350 million fine.

Trump Campaign Spokesman Steven Chueng said James “has done incalculable damage to the state of New York during her disastrous tenure.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The state is astronomically more expensive to live in while the streets have never been more dangerous as she does the bidding of Crooked Joe Biden. She is an embarrassment to the people of New York and the rank and file of the FDNY know they have no greater friend than President Trump. The President is honored by, and grateful for their very vocal support,” he said.