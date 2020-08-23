Nunes: Dems peddling postal service ‘conspiracy theory’

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is pushing back on claims that President Trump is using the postal service to hamper people’s ability to vote in November’s election, accusing Democrats of pushing a “conspiracy theory” that is not grounded in reality.

Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, opposed the measure and explained why on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“The Democrats really believe in a lot of conspiracy theories,” Nunes said. “We’ve spent four years jumping from the Russia conspiracy theory, to the Ukraine conspiracy theory, to an impeachment conspiracy theory, to now this bizarre conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is somehow trying to rip mailboxes up and send them to Wisconsin so that American citizens won’t have the ability to vote. It’s preposterous.”

Nunes also called out media reports that showed mailboxes being removed, saying that in reality the boxes were just being refurbished.

Nunes said it was “shameful” for Democrats to call representatives in on a summer weekend “to vote on one of their conspiracy theories.”

Saturday’s bill, besides providing $25 billion, would reverse new cost-cutting measures and ban any efforts to slow down the mail until at least next year.

Democrats called the rare “emergency” session in the middle of the summer recess because they contend President Trump and new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are trying to sabotage the 2020 election by delaying service that could compromise mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are experiencing a global pandemic and now our U.S. Postal Service is under attack,” said Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. “Let it be clear: This administration is waging an authoritarian campaign to sabotage this election by manipulating the Postal Service to suppress our votes … This is not a conspiracy theory. This is fascism. We will not stand for this.”

The legislation is not expected to go anywhere. The GOP-led Senate has no plans to take up the bill and the White House issued a veto threat on Friday saying USPS doesn’t need a $25 billion bailout.

