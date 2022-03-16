NSA Sullivan calls on Russian official to ‘stop attacking’ Ukraine, warns against using chemical weapons

website maker

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with the secretary of the Russian Security Council on Wednesday and called for Russia to “stop attacking” Ukrainian cities and towns, warning of “consequences” should Russia decide to use any chemical or biological weapons on Ukraine.

Sullivan spoke with Gen. Nikolay Patrushev on Wednesday as Ukraine and Russia continued talks on the current crisis.

“Mr. Sullivan clearly laid out the United States’ commitment to continue imposing costs on Russia, to support the defense of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, in continued full coordination with our Allies and partners,” National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said after the call.

“Mr. Sullivan told Gen. Patrushev that if Russia is serious about diplomacy then Moscow should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns,” Horne said. “Mr. Sullivan also warned Gen. Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.”

Sullivan’s warning to Patrushev came just hours before President Biden is expected to announce an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine – on top of the $200 million that was announced Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an address to Congress Wednesday morning, pleaded with the United States to “do more” by implementing a no-fly zone, providing additional aircraft and air defense systems, and creating a new security alliance.

But the White House, on Tuesday, said the creation of a no-fly zone “would be escalatory” and “could prompt a war with Russia.”

While Congress has stopped short of calling for a no-fly zone, a growing number of bipartisan lawmakers have been urging the Biden administration to facilitate a deal with Poland to send MiG-29 planes to Ukraine for additional air support as Russia continues its multi-front war on the country.

The Pentagon last week rejected Poland’s proposal for the U.S. and NATO to deliver MiG-29 planes to the Ukrainian military, arguing that the move could be mistaken as “escalatory” and could result in “significant Russian reaction” that could increase the prospects of a military escalation with NATO.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, so it is not subject to the Article V provision of the alliance that says when one member country is attacked, all member countries will take action to assist.

On Monday, the parliament of Estonia called for U.N. member states to “take immediate steps to establish a no-fly zone” over Ukraine to prevent further civilian casualties as war rages on. Estonia is the first NATO member nation to have a body formally call for the implementation of a no-fly zone in response to Russia’s invasion.

Biden is set to travel to Brussels, Belgium, next week for a NATO summit to “discuss the ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies.”

Biden is also set to join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss “shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those effected by the violence, and to address other challenges related to the conflict.”

As for whether Biden will meet with Zelenskyy during his trip to Europe, the White House said it is “still finalizing the trip at this point in time.”

Meanwhile, Sullivan’s warnings about Russia’s possible use of chemical weapons comes after the White House warned that Russia could use “chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine” or could create a “false flag operation” using them, after the Kremlin accused the U.S. of being involved in biological weapons research at Ukrainian labs.

And a senior defense official also said Russia’s allegations against the U.S. are “a piece of the Russian playbook here: claim they’re the victims, create a false narrative to try to justify their own aggressive actions.”

“It is absurd. It is laughable. It is untrue,” the official said.