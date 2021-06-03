NRCC peppers Ron Kind’s district with billboards slamming spa controversy

EXCLUSIVE: The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) placed billboards around Rep. Ron Kind’s , D-Wis., district encouraging people to call his office about the massage parlor controversy.

On Thursday, the NRCC peppered Kind’s western Wisconsin district with billboards blasting the congressional veteran over the spa controversy he is facing and telling people to call his office about it.

The five billboards include a picture of Kind and the silhouette of a stripper with the words “Wisconsin Dem’s property used for seedy massage parlor.”

“Disgusted?” the billboards read. “Call Ron Kind.” The billboard also included the phone number to Kind’s district office in La Crosse.

“Wisconsin voters deserve to know Ron Kind made tens of thousands of dollars from a massage parlor that advertised on human trafficking websites,” NRCC spokesman Mike Berg said in a press release exclusively obtained by Fox News. “Kind needs to come clean on what he knew and when about his tenant’s ties to illicit activity.”

Fox News reported last month that Asian Sunny Massage, a massage parlor renting a business-facing property Kind owns in La Crosse, Wis., advertised its business on various illicit websites that are known as avenues for illicit sex, such as RubMaps.

Kind has made thousands of dollars in rent from the parlor, which also advertised its “young” masseuses while including suggestive photos of young women on the business’s Facebook page.

After the story dropped, the Wisconsin Democrat accused his Republican challenger, Derrick Van Orden, of a “baseless smear rooted in racism and insinuations” while invoking the tragic Atlanta spa shooting to defend his business deal with the spa.

“As a former special prosecutor, I take any allegation of wrongdoing seriously. But that’s not what this is. This is a baseless smear rooted in racism and insinuations. Tawni and I have never received any complaint from the community or police about this small business,” Kind said in a statement released to the La Crosse Tribune. Tawni Kind is the congressman’s wife.

Chunyan Yang, the mother of the Asian Sunny Massage’s current registered agent, Jie Yang, was the previous registered agent for the spa while the business was known as Impression Spa.

While Fox News has no information that Asian Sunny Massage or Impression Spa have violated any laws or regulations, public records show that Chunyan ran a massage parlor in Plymouth, Minn., where a masseuse was arrested for prostitution in 2017 — one year prior to opening the parlor in the space the company rents from Kind.

Kind’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News’ Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.