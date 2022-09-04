NRCC chair Emmer: Midterms all about ‘security’ problems caused by ‘failed Democrat policies’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said that Democrats are to blame for the problems afflicting the United States, and that voters will have to consider that when going to the polls for November’s mid-term elections.

Addressing high inflation, illegal immigration, and violent crime in a “Fox News Sunday” interview, Emmer said they are all connected by a common thread.

“This election … can be summed up with one word: security,” Emmer said. “It’s about Americans’ economic security, it’s about Americans’ physical security.”

Emmer appeared the show right after Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., was on. Maloney opted to focus on issues like abortion, in asserting that Democrats are “on a roll.” He did not speak much of inflation, the border or crime, generally claiming that his party was working to solve the problems that Emmer said they created in the first place.

DEM ELECTION COMMITTEE CHAIR: ‘WE’RE ON A ROLL’ DESPITE COUNTRY FACING ‘SERIOUS PROBLEMS’

“You didn’t hear any of that being talked about on the economic front because of failed Democrat policies,” Emmer said. “Americans are struggling. They have to make difficult choices every single day about groceries and gas. And on the security side, their physical security, Democrats’ pro-criminal policies have literally made our cities warzones.”

Regarding crime in particular, Emmer pointed to Maloney’s home state of New York, stating that New York City is suffering from a “crime epidemic because of cashless bail” that Maloney himself supports. Addressing the illegal immigration, Emmer claimed that cartels were overrunning the border and exacerbating a fentanyl problem that threatens the lives of Americans.

TED CRUZ RETURNING TO NEW HAMPSHIRE TO SUPPORT LEAVITT IN GOP PRIMARY IN CRUCIAL HOUSE RACE

In response to Democrats preferring to focus on abortion, Emmer was not concerned, saying if they want to make that their main issue, “good luck to them trying to defend their extreme position.”

While Maloney claimed that Democrats have momentum in the final months before the midterms, Emmer argued otherwise., pointing to how Democrats have spent millions of dollars in areas that President Biden won handily two years ago.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Look, money talks,” Emmer said, “and money is painting a pessimistic future for Democrats at the midterms.”