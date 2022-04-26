North Dakota state senator resigning after texts with child porn suspect

website maker

A North Dakota lawmaker announced he will be resigning as of June 1, after a local news report revealed he had exchanged text messages with a suspect in a child pornography case.

Republican state Sen. Ray Holmberg announced the decision less than two weeks after The Forum of Fargo revealed that in August 2021 he had exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier, who is currently behind bars as he faces charges for alleged sex abuse and child pornography.

“Recent news stories have become a distraction for the important work of the legislative assembly during its interim meetings,” Holmberg said in a statement, according to the Forum. “I want to do what I can, within my power, to lessen such distractions. Consequently, in respect for the institution and its other 140 members, I shall resign my Senate seat effective June 1, 2022.”

An April 15 report by the Forum showed that Morgan-Derosier paid to use a text messaging service from jail when he contacted Holmberg. Holmberg acknowledged the messages, telling the Forum they were regarding “a variety of things,” such as patio work Morgan-Derosier had done.

Holmberg was already planning on stepping down this year. He announced in March that due to health issues he would not seek re-election after serving for more than 40 years, but said Monday that he would leave office months earlier so the state GOP could find a replacement.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner told the local outlet that while Holmberg is “being tried and sentenced in the media,” he has not been accused of any crimes. Still, he agreed with Holmberg’s decision to resign given that it is only a few months before he had planned to leave.

“I think people need to remember that Sen. Holmberg has given a lot of time and energy to serving North Dakota,” Wardner said.