North Dakota candidate who died of COVID-19 will remain on ballot

A Republican candidate for the state legislature in North Dakota who died of COVID-19 earlier this month will remain on the ballot.

David Andahl, 55, a Bismark rancher and developer who was running in the 8th District, garnered endorsements from top Republicans, including Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, before he died Oct. 5.

Andahl’s name will remain on the ballot following a decision by state Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. Should he win on Nov. 3, the state Republican Party will appoint a replacement.

“In the event the deceased candidate receives the majority of the votes, the candidate is elected. However, if the prevailing candidate has died, the candidate is no longer qualified, and a vacancy would exist,” Stenehjem wrote, citing state law on filling a legislative vacancy.

Voters have the option to petition for a special election after the legislative session if they are unhappy with the appointment.

The incumbent candidate, Republican Rep. Jeff Delzer, is the chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.