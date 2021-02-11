North Carolina man charged with threatening President Biden

Federal authorities have charged a North Carolina man with threatening violence against President Biden, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

Kyle Reeves, a 27-year-old resident of Gastonia, appeared before a federal judge in Charlotte following his arrest last Friday on a charge of making a threat against the president.

Prosecutors say Reeves contacted the White House switchboard “multiple times” and “made threats against President Biden and others.”

The phone calls were made between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, according to the federal affidavit. Reeves is alleged to have repeated the threats in multiple phone calls to a Secret Service agent who contacted him to discuss his remarks, as well as in calls with the Capitol Police switchboard.

“I’m going to come kill the president, I’m going to kill the Secret Service because I own this whole planet,” Reeves told a Secret Service special agent, according to an affidavit first obtained by the Charlotte Observer.

The federal judge who presided over Reeves’ hearing ordered him to be held in custody. The North Carolina man faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted on the charge.

Reeves is being held at Mecklenburg County Jail.