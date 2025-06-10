Non-citizen LA rioters could be deported under new House bill

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Some House Republicans are now considering whether non-citizens who are found to have participated in violent anti-law enforcement riots have a right to stay in the United States.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is leading a bill that would make non-U.S. citizens convicted of “actual or attempted assault, battery, or use of force” against any law enforcement officer eligible for deportation.

Any immigrants deported under the legislation, if enacted, would be permanently barred from the United States.

“The thing about breaking the law is, there’s effectively a waiving of your constitutional rights that’s sort of inherent in our system, right? When you go to prison, you’re losing your liberty,” Crenshaw told Fox News Digital in an interview Tuesday.

“So this is a very normal thing, and in the case of say, people who are here legally, but then committing acts of violence – in this case, we’re being really specific, during a national emergency, committing assaults against police officers, and destruction of property – that should have an effect and be on the list of things that allows for revocation of your status.”

Early bill text obtained by Fox News Digital shows the bill would apply to legal permanent residents, people here illegally, and beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. It would go into effect when presidents, governors or local leaders make emergency or major disaster declarations.

It comes amid continued tensions in Los Angeles, where protests against Immigrations and Customs Enforcement operations turned violent across the city this weekend.

Rioters were seen burning American flags and cars stood on the street in flames, while police used pepper spray and rubber bullets on crowds outside federal buildings.

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard despite the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and ordered 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles as well. Those Marines will be training in Seal Beach for a few more days before deployment, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

Democrats have accused the Trump administration of escalating violence in Los Angeles, while Republicans argue that federal action is necessary based on the state’s handling of the situation.

Crenshaw said his legislation would help the administration restore order during such times.

“What it would do is, it would give the administration the option to say, yeah we’ve rounded all these people up, half of them are U.S. citizens, okay, you’re going to jail for rioting. Maybe another quarter are illegals, well that’s easy you can deport them,” he said.

“But what about the other quarter? You know, that might be…a number of legal aliens here rioting against America for enforcing our immigration laws. In our minds, you’ve violated that sort of social contract with the United States at that point.”

Crenshaw said he spoke with the White House and that officials there were “excited” about the bill.

The White House said it would not get in front of the president on legislative matters when reached for comment by Fox News Digital.

Currently, legal U.S. residents, including green card holders, can have their status revoked by an immigration judge if they are found guilty of certain crimes or are found to have fraudulently misrepresented themselves in their application for residence.

Crimes that would make legal U.S. visa holders and green card holders eligible for deportation currently include murder, drug trafficking and rape.